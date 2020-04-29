WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police dispatch has been getting more calls about raccoons displaying odd behaviour and being out during the day.

Police posted on Facebook that many have been infected with canine distemper, which is often confused with rabies.

Officers have responded to numerous calls helping the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society in removing an affected animal.

Raccoons with distemper may move slowly and may stumble as they walk appearing confused and behaving oddly, said the post. They could lose their fear of humans, appear blind and confused, may wander aimlessly and may become aggressive if cornered.

The LaSalle animal control officer will only pick up deceased animals from Town owned property.

The Windsor Essex County Humane Society will pick up Raccoons if they are contained, but not if they are freely roaming. If you are able, police say to place a box over the animal and put a weight on top of the box, such as a rock.

If residents notice a raccoon displaying abnormal behaviour, they should call the humane society. Residents should not approach or feed the raccoons.

Police say if you need the assistance of LaSalle police, call 519 969-5210. Please do not call 911 unless the animal is causing a dangerous situation, such as threatening the life of anyone or causing a traffic hazard.