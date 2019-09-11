

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are asking for help finding a man accused of an armed robbery in Leamington.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. on July 21.

Police say the victim was walking on Emerson Avenue when approached from behind by the suspect. The suspect allegedly struck the victim with a weapon and demanded money.

Essex County OPP currently hold an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Elias Chavira-Gonzalez, who is charged with robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

The accused is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, having a thin build with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see this individual, do not approach and contact police immediately by dialing 9-1-1. Any person with information on this individuals whereabouts are being asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.