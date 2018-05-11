

CTV Windsor





There will be no disaster relief for residents of Leamington after what residents say was the worst flooding the region has seen for 20 years in April.

The Municipality has been formally advised that the Ministry of Municipal Affairs’ assessment process is now complete and that the Ministry has determined that “no areas were identified along Lake Erie where there was costly and widespread damage to eligible private property.”

According to the ministry, that damage that did occur does not meet the requirements under the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians Program.

High water levels and heavy wind sent water crashing into many shoreline communities between April 14 and 16, 2018. ERCA estimated 6-12 homes were destroyed in the storm and subsequent flooding.

The hotline set up at the Municipality of Leamington has now been discontinued. For more information on the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians Program, please visit the Ministry’s website.