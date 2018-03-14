

CTV Windsor





University of Windsor president Alan Wildeman says there were many witnesses around at the Odette School of Business when a woman suffered serious burns Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the fourth floor of the Odette building shortly after noon on March 13.

A 34-year-old woman’s injuries are considered very serious and she has been shipped to a Hamilton hospital for further care, said police. Sources confirm to CTV News the woman intentionally lit herself on fire.

Another man, a 46-year-old faculty member, also suffered minor burns while attempting to extinguish the fire, Wildeman said.

“Windsor Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal concluded their investigations late in the evening, and teaching and other activities in the building have resumed this morning,” Wildeman said in a statement issued this afternoon.

“We have also been advised by Windsor Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal that there are no risks to public safety,” Wildeman noted, adding the institution has not received further medical updates on the condition of the serious burn victim.

Because of the number of witnesses to the incident, the university has made additional counselling services available through Student Counselling Services and the University’s Employee Assistance Program.

Students can contact Student Counselling Services at 253-3000 ext. 4616, and faculty and staff can contact the University’s EAP provider directly at 1-800-387-4765 if these services are needed.

“The University will be conducting a full internal investigation of the incident, while seeking to respect the privacy of the individuals directly involved,” Wildeman said.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshal are actively investigating the incident.

“I want to sincerely thank the many members of our campus for their highly professional and compassionate actions, and for cooperation with the authorities as this incident unfolded,” said Wildeman.