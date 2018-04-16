

Residents across Windsor-Essex are again cleaning up after a record weekend rainfall as officials in the Leamington area call it the worst flooding the region has seen in 20 years.

Yet, there are concerns that more damage could be done.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has upgraded its Flood Watch issued Sunday night to a Flood Warning.

Officials are concerned about forecasted winds out of the west at 25 to 35 kilometers per hour with gusts exceeding 45 to 55 kilometers per hour.

The flood problems for homeowners in Windsor-Essex are not going away anytime soon.

Director of Watershed Management Services, Tim Byrne, says flooding hasn’t been this bad in the Cotterie Park area since 1998.

Cotterie Park resident Carol Stroud wants the area to be declared a disaster, so residents can get funding help for repairs.

“It's the worst we've ever had it,” says Stroud. “We were declared a disaster area 20 years ago and this is way worse."

Byrne tells CTV News about a dozen homes are damaged from the weekend storm, and six to eight homes may be damaged beyond repair.

The Flood Warning is in effect for the municipality of Leamington, all areas west of Point Pelee National Park, and for the west coast shoreline areas of Pelee Island.

The West Shore Road of Pelee Island has been closed due to flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves. In the affected areas, portions of the travelled road surface and private lands are covered with water.

Roads have also been washed out between Kingsville and the Belcreft Beach area in Harrow.

Residents also report flooding in the Cedar Island and Hillman Marsh area as well as in parts of Erieau in Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says Windsor saw a record-setting 42.2 mm of rain on Sunday alone, surpassing the old mark for April 15th of 31.2mm set in 1972.

Over the weekend a total 62mm of rain fell on the region.

As of Monday morning, the City of Windsor reports it has received five calls for basement flooding and four calls for blocked catch basins.

Residents are advised to avoid areas where flooding is occurring.

People who must access these areas are advised to use extreme caution when travelling through floodwater. Flowing water, standing water and waves overtopping shoreline breakwalls can be extremely dangerous.

This advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.