

CTV Windsor





Residents in Kingsville and Leamington, who sustained significant damage due to a recent storm, are being asked to report damage.

Many homes and roads along the Lake Erie shoreline were flooded as high winds and rain hit Essex County April 14 – 15.

Impacted Kingsville residents can contact the town via email at kingsvilleworks@kingsville.ca ,telephone at 519-733-2305 or walk-in at the Municipal Office at 2021 Division Road North.

Leamington has also set up a dedicated email and phone line. Residents can contact 519-325-5969 or floodinfo@leamington.ca.

The towns are gathering information relating to the damage sustained to resident’s primary homes. In particular, to help determine how widespread is the damage to private property and what is the damage for example, structural damage to private homes and essential property vs damage to contents or retaining walls.

Residents are asked the following information available:

- 911 address of the property.

- The cause of the damage such as, overland flooding from a river or lake, seepage, sewer back-up.

- Type of essential property has been damaged for example, plumbing, heating and electrical systems, septic systems, furnaces, hot water heaters, washers and dryers. Ineligible damage/costs include recreational property, landscaping, fences, retaining walls, driveways except for safety or access.

- Was you home evacuated for health and safety reasons related to flooding.

As a reminder, all documentation, including photos, must be date stamped. This information will be shared with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for review and assist in their decision to potentially activate the Disaster Recovery Assistance Program.

The program does not provide assistance for costs covered by insurance. For more information regarding this program visit www.mah.gov.on.ca.