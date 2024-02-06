Leamington company fined $70,000 after worker injured

A Leamington produce company has been fined $70,000 after a worker was injured almost two years ago.

The Ministry of Labour news release said it took place at Amco Farms Inc., a company that grows, packages and ships produce.

The ministry said a worker was injured while replacing the hydraulic cylinders on a scissor lift when the lift’s platform and lifting mechanism collapsed.

The report said Amco Farms Inc. failed to ensure that the platform and lifting mechanism were securely and solidly blocked to prevent the equipment from falling or moving, contrary to section 74 of Ontario Regulation 851 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

It took place on April 25, 2022. The date of conviction was Jan. 29, 2024.

Following a guilty plea in Provincial Offences Court in Windsor, Amco Farms Inc. was fined $70,000 by Justice of the Peace Angela Renaud.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.