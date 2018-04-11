

CTV Windsor





A 31-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police say they spotted a semi-automatic rifle in the back of his truck.

An officer on general patrol saw the man driving a truck on King Street East in Chatham Tuesday night.

The officer initiated a traffic stop as the man is known to be prohibited from driving due to unpaid fines.

The suspension was confirmed and the man was arrested.

Police say in the back seat of the truck, in plain view, was a gun case and Johnson outboard motor. Inside the gun case was a loaded Ruger 10/22 .22 calibre rifle.

Through investigation, police identified the rifle as the one stolen from Siskind Court in Chatham on Feb. 26.

Police also say they identified the boat motor as the one stolen from a business on Indian Creek Road in Chatham on April 2.

Officers say a query of the man revealed that he was currently prohibited from possessing any firearm, cross-bow, prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device, ammunition, or explosive substance.

The Chatham man has been charged with driving while under suspension, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 along with several weapon related offences. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing. The truck was towed from the scene.