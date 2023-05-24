Leamington Air Cadets look to save historic home ahead of 65th anniversary
The Leamington Air Cadets 535 Archer Squadron is trying to save its historic H-hut building while celebrating their 65th anniversary this week.
The cadets have called the structure at the back of the former Leamington District Secondary School home since 1958, but now must move this summer while the town plans to put affordable housing on the property.
“Thousands and thousands of young people have gone through this building and have been trained in the air element,” said Jonathan Azzopardi, a graduate of the Windsor Air Cadets’ program and chair of the Leamington Squadron Sponsorship Committee.
“I think we're the best kept secret in all of Canada. Most people don't know about us. We were at one time the largest unit in Canada and we want to make sure that the world knows that 535 is here to stay.”
Jonathan Azzopardi, Butch Rickeard, Jim Goodall of the squadron sponsorship committee in Leamington, Ont. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
The group’s final annual inspection ceremony inside the building Wednesday evening marks the official start to the squadron’s fundraising efforts.
Azzopardi said they need to raise between $350,000 to $500,000 to relocate significant portions of the 80-year-old building to a piece of land donated by the Leamington Agricultural Society, suggesting the historical significance is worth preservation.
“We're literally moving a building,” he said. “Costs are going to be high. Our training year starts in September. So we're up against a window of time that we'll make sure that we're actually ready for when the cadets come back.”
According to Squadron, The Leamington Cadet program started in partnership with Leamington District High School in 1943, converting from Army Cadets to Air Cadets in 1953. It ran as part of the school system until 1958.
535 Squadron was officially formed on Oct. 15, 1958.
The Leamington Air Cadets 535 Archer Squadron is trying to save its historic H-hut building pictured in Leamington, Ont. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Chris Campbell./CTV News Windsor)
The home building is an “H” Hut originally from the Windsor Airport and used in the Second World War, before it was relocated and 535 took official ownership.
The centre parade section was added to connect the two ends in 1968, and has remained since.
The building was formerly an elementary flight training school, and remains the only functional H-hut in Ontario that’s still being used for its original intended purpose.
“It speaks to the legacy of those that were involved in the war effort,” said Butch Rickeard, a Leamington high school teacher and secretary of the squadron sponsorship committee.
“World War II really symbolized a changing point for Canada and that people had to work together and buildings like this, which were quickly constructed, but used for decades later kind of were symbolic of that.”
The Leamington Air Cadets 535 Archer Squadron home. The building is an “H” Hut originally from the Windsor Airport and used in World War Two, before it was relocated and 535 took official ownership. Pictured in Leamington, Ont. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
He continued, “And the fact that students still learn about air service, in air functionality and all those different mechanics that are surrounding it in the same classrooms that people who were going to fight in wars, it’s fantastic.”
“It’s too easy to forget our history,” Azzopardi told CTV News. “It would be so much easier for us to tear down this building and just build brand new on brand new foundation. But we'd be doing it a disservice. Somebody worked really hard 65 years ago to make sure that this building was preserved and was moved and was still serving the purpose that originally was intended to do. This team is not going to be the team that lets them down and hopefully 65 years from now, the same crew will be looking back and saying that was the right decision that we made.”
He continued, “The Ag Society has been looking for a way to actually plug in with the youth, which as part of their mandate and the Air Cadets kind of fit right into that mandate very nicely. So by bringing us on to the fairgrounds, it gives them instant access to exposure to working with the youth and that's what our program is all about, working with the youth.”
“We're going to need the support of the community and government, and hopefully they see the same great story that we see.”
The Leamington Air Cadets 535 Archer Squadron home. The building is an “H” Hut originally from the Windsor Airport and used in World War Two, before it was relocated and 535 took official ownership. Pictured in Leamington, Ont. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
BREAKING | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test both his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the GOP's willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump.
Opinion | Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid marks the beginning of the end of his national aspirations
The latest Pentagon leak, part of a string of high-profile leaks in recent years, highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations and could expedite a global shift away from the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
Man paralyzed in bike accident walks again with help of brain, spinal cord implants
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Phone? Keys? Wallet? Canadian engineers develop robots to help people with dementia find missing items
Engineers at the University of Waterloo are using robots to locate medicine, phones, glasses, and other missing items for those with dementia.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Jury deliberations begin at Kitchener murder trial
After five weeks of trial, Ager Hasan’s fate is now in the hands of the jury.
-
Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
-
Experts call on government to support hundreds of Afghan Refugees coming to Waterloo region
An influx of refugees are coming to Canada, but those who support them say more funding and resources are needed to match demand.
London
-
After losing the vote, those who lobbied to have pride flags flown in Norwich Township facilities say the fight isn't over
After a vote banning non-governmental flags on township properties passed with a 3-2 vote, Coun. Alisha Stubbs voiced her disappointment, making it clear during the meeting what she felt was at the heart of the issue.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
London, Ont. to bask in sunshine, frost advisory issued for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth
The birds are singing, the bees are buzzing, and the sun is shining throughout the region. But the risk of frost still lingers, with Environment Canada issuing a frost advisory Wednesday night and into Thursday for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Potential location selected for new Barrie YMCA
The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka has announced that 555 Bayview Drive is their desired location for a new Barrie YMCA.
-
Man, 82, dies after being struck on mobility scooter in Gravenhurst, driver charged
A senior has died following a collision involving a mobility scooter and an SUV last week in Gravenhurst.
Northern Ontario
-
Power restored in downtown Sudbury as crews battle Durham Street fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene in downtown Sudbury on Wednesday afternoon battling a fire.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
Ottawa
-
Ford government giving Ottawa $24M for community housing project
The Ontario government is giving Ottawa $24.1 million to support a community housing project on the former CFB Rockcliffe site.
-
Busted beaver dam causes flash flood, property damage near Calabogie, Ont.
A Greater Madawaska, Ont, resident has upwards of $100,000 in damage after a flash flood ruined his basement.
-
OC Transpo launches hiring blitz to fill 500 jobs
OC Transpo is embarking on a hiring blitz this week in an effort to fill a wide range of jobs.
Toronto
-
Ontario student pays nearly $3K for extended warranty on used luxury car, surprised repairs aren't covered
An Ontario student paid nearly $3K for an extended warranty on a used luxury car, only to be told an emissions repair was not covered.
-
'It's getting worse': Years of underinvestment paved way for downtown Toronto decline even before pandemic hit, experts say
In Part 1 of its Downtown Decay series, CTV News Toronto asks: Is the city’s core coming apart at the seams, and how did it get to this point?
-
Woman who struck and killed Toronto lawyer with U-Haul truck gets life in prison
The woman behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck that intentionally struck and killed a Toronto lawyer has been sentenced to life in prison.
Montreal
-
Major closure of Ville-Marie expressway, some ramps in Turcot interchange this weekend
Expect a very challenging drive through downtown Montreal this weekend. The Ville-Marie expressway (Route 136) will be closed in both directions from Friday night to Monday morning.
-
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. Health Council publishes health spending data
The New Brunswick Health Council has created a web page that highlights money spent on health care services in the province compared to the rest of the country.
-
Some N.S. fruit crops not growing after February polar vortex
A Nova Scotia fruit farmer says some of his crops aren’t growing after a February cold snap.
Winnipeg
-
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
-
Building owner makes statement after Winnipeg apartments go up in flames
The company that owns Quail Ridge Apartment Homes said the building is “no longer inhabitable” after a fire ripped through the apartment complex on Friday.
-
PM Trudeau stops short of commitment to fund Manitoba landfill search
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is looking carefully at recommendations in the feasibility study to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, but stopped short of committing to fund any search.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Smith says candidate who made feces comment won't sit in caucus, decision final
Five days after saying a United Conservative candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food could be given a second chance, leader Danielle Smith has repeated the woman wouldn't sit in caucus if her party forms government.
-
Southcentre Mall creates rooftop garden to help Calgary charity
Southcentre Mall has launched a new rooftop garden, and the vegetables and herbs harvested from it will help feed Calgary's less fortunate.
Edmonton
-
Smith says candidate who made feces comment won't sit in caucus, decision final
Five days after saying a United Conservative candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food could be given a second chance, leader Danielle Smith has repeated the woman wouldn't sit in caucus if her party forms government.
-
3 in custody, multiple guns seized after assault that left man in ICU: police
Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in April that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Here are the performers headlining the 2023 Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton Folk Music Festival unveiled on Wednesday a lineup headlined by banjo and fiddle masters Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha, Old Crow Medicine Show and genre-mixing Ben Harper.
Vancouver
-
'Rest in peace, Queen of Rock': Vancouverites pay tribute to Tina Turner, dead at age 83
More than two decades after Tina Turner’s “Farewell Tour” stop in Vancouver, the city is saying a final goodbye to the legendary singer-songwriter, who died Wednesday at age 83.
-
Woman struck, killed while crossing street in Chinatown
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Vancouver's Chinatown Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
School bus crashes into ditch on Sunshine Coast
A school bus in Pender Harbour went off the road and flipped over just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to authorities.