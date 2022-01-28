Housing project moving forward on former Leamington high school property

The Municipality of Leamington is going ahead with an “attainable and affordable” housing project on the former Leamington District Secondary School property.

In July 2020, Leamington council approved the purchase of the former high school property at 125 Talbot Street West to encourage the development of economical housing to address the current housing shortage in the town.

“Creating inclusive, attainable and affordable housing solutions is a Council priority,” said Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “We’re very happy to be moving this critical project forward to help address the housing shortage in Leamington.”

The municipality retained Dillon Consulting to develop a concept plan to provide the basis for a municipally initiated Zoning By-law Amendment and to guide the preparation of a request for proposals seeking qualified proposals from developers to purchase and develop the former high school lands in keeping with the concept plan.

The concept plan approved by council provides for a range of housing types and divides the lands into three segments with a total of 293 residential dwelling units and commercial space.

The concept plan can be viewed on the municipality’s public engagement website.