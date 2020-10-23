WINDSOR, ONT. -- It appears Devonshire Mall is losing another tenant.

Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors to allow it to shut down and liquidate its assets.

There is one Windsor Le Chateau store remaining, at Devonshire Mall. The previous Windsor locations at Tecumseh Mall and Windsor Crossing closed over the past few years.

Le Chateau's application under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act will be heard Friday by a Quebec court.

The clothing retailer says it can no longer continue its operations as a going concern.

It says circumstances leave the company with no option other than to start the liquidation process.

Le Chateau has 123 locations across Canada and an e-commerce platform servicing Canada and the U.S.

It has 500 head office employees and 900 retail store employees.

Justice and David’s Tea at Devonshire Mall also closed this year. Spirit Halloween has moved in temporarily to the former Sears location. CTV Windsor is reaching out to mall management for comment.

With files from The Canadian Press.