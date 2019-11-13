LASALLE, Ont. -- The Town of LaSalle is joining a growing list of Windsor-Essex municipalities looking to tap into an infrastructure fund to “reanimate and expand” its waterfront along the Detroit River.

The town is applying for the federal and provincial grant funding under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to create a “Small Coast Waterfront Experience” to “enhance the waterfront potential to develop a cultural hub and point of destination for LaSalle residents of all ages and abilities, as well as visitors to the area,” according to a media release from LaSalle.

The proposal would create a year-round activity hub with multi-purpose amenities as well as an authentic site capturing the history and culture of LaSalle – which would showcase the region’s French, English and Indigenous cultures.

“Most importantly, when assembled together on this site, the activity hub will act as a symbol of community pride,” the release says.

The idea would also create accessible opportunities and energy efficient designs to combat rising water levels.

"We will be commemorating the Indigenous, French and English heritage of our Petite Côte LaSalle. Council is committed and passionate about this waterfront project," said Mayor Marc Bondy.

Bondy also notes the Town plans to move ahead with the development of the waterfront over the coming years, whether the grant application is successful or not.

The town is looking to acquire four additional properties near the existing park and promises public engagement before moving forward with any plans.

The City of Windsor and Town of Amherstburg also made public submissions to the feds, each looking for roughly $50 million in grant funding under the infrastructure program.

The funding formula for the program is 40 per cent federal, 33.33 per cent provincial and 26.67 municipal. All projects that receive funding must be completed prior to March 31, 2027.

More details on LaSalle’s plans can be found on the town’s website.