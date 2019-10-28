The Town of Amherstburg is making a $50 million pitch to scratch some big projects off its 'bucket list' for a fraction of the cost.

The project is called Great Spaces, Great Places. It's a funding application that looks to leverage dollars from upper levels of government where the town would spend $13.5 million -- to unlock $50 million.

With that, the town could achieve 48 of 77 recommendations in the parks master plan.

Amenities – which were derived based on input from residents through the “Talk the Burg” website – include a new pool, the outdoor space at the former Duffy's site, upgrades to Bellevue, connected trails, event plazas and more.

“What I think no one can dispute is that everything that’s request is in there,” says Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “Altogether, I think it would put Amherstburg on a whole ‘nother level and kind of complete our long term visions that we’ve been talking about for the last few years.”

DiCarlo says he’s cognizant of the fact that Amherstburg is still grappling with paying down tens of millions in debt accumulated over the past few decades, but says this kind of opportunity only comes up once in a while and he isn’t going to balk at it.

“We’ve been trying to keep costs in line and trying not to add to the long-term debt,” says Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “But as a previous mayor explained to me, you’re going to have to make tough decisions like this and you have to look at the long-term benefit to the town.”

CAO John Miceli, whose staff helped build the plan over the past month since the funding envelope of $727 million over 10 years was announced, says this plan is about connecting the town, making it more walkable and putting an emphasis on recreational activities.

Council was very supportive of the idea – and the town will now submit an application by the November deadline and discuss financials in the upcoming budget.

Our game plan is to look at hopefully try to fund $13.5 million over the 7 year grant proposal.

“We’re developing our financial model to match that. So we’re going to bring that for council’s consideration in the 2020 budget,” says Miceli. “We want to get ahead of it. Announcements won’t happen until spring or summer 2020. But if we go ahead and we put this allocation, it will demonstrate not only to our residents but also senior levels of government that we’re serious about this project.”