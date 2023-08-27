Large outages restored, Enwin focusing on individual home outages
Three days after thunderstorms impacted the region, Enwin has resolved all large-scale power outages, with the focus now being on outages at individual homes.
According to Enwin Utilities Ltd., teams have been working consistently “24 hours a day” since powerful storms tore through the region on Aug. 24.
At its peak, approximately 20,000 customers were affected by large-scale power outages. Ewin said the majority of these outages were restored on Aug. 25, with large area outages being cleared by Saturday morning.
On Sunday, Enwin teams shifted their focus to individual home outages and reports of downed wires. In total, approximately 300 repairs were required by Enwin.
“We are happy to report that the majority of these repairs have been completed,” the company said in a release.
Residents who are still without power are advised to contact Enwin’s customer service line at 519-255-2727.
“ENWIN would like to thank our customers for their cooperation as their assistance contributed significantly to the success of our teams,” the release reads.
Violent storms struck the region on Aug. 23 and 24, causing an EF0 tornado in Windsor, flooding in Harrow, an EF0 downburst in Chatham, and power outages and downed trees across the region.
Windsor Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Heat warnings issued for N.W.T. as fire nears Hay River, West Point First Nation
Heat warnings are in place for a number of areas in the Northwest Territories, including one community where wildfires are blazing just 1.5 kilometres away from the town's centre.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida Dollar General
A 21-year-old white man fatally shot three Black people in Florida with guns bought legally despite his once being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam, the local sheriff said Sunday.
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb which they believe might have honored an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
'It's really hard': Ukrainian grandmother lonely but happy family is in Canada
Galyna Danyliuk knew she would miss her daughter and grandsons when they fled to Canada shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, but she felt it was best she stay behind to protect their family home.
'Don't chop me down': 100-year-old gingko trees may get axe for Tokyo redevelopment project
A plan approved earlier this year by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike would allow developers to build a pair of 200-metre skyscrapers in Jingu Gaien and mow down trees in one of the city's few green areas. The planned redevelopment is expected to take more than a decade to finish, and has seen mounting opposition from conservationists, civic groups and local residents.
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
'Staggering security breach' at London's Metropolitan Police sees officer data stolen
London's Metropolitan Police force says it has stepped up security after a company that holds details of its officers and staff was hacked.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener celebrates Stanley Cup visit
The Stanley Cup is continuing its tour around the world, with Kitchener native Nicolas Hague returning home with the cup to celebrate with the community.
-
Barn fire near Arthur kills cattle, collapses building
Fire officials say cattle have died following a barn fire near Arthur on Saturday afternoon.
-
72-year-old Hanover man charged with attempted murder
Hanover police say a 72-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting another man in the head at close range using a flare gun.
London
-
Post-mortem examination completed in death of Owen Sound, Ont. restaurant owner
Beloved restaurant owner Sharif Rahman will be laid to rest on Sunday, following the completion of a post-mortem examination. Rahman died on Aug. 24 following a violent assault outside his Owen Sound restaurant one week earlier.
-
'Water was 10-to-12 feet high': Flood damage in Warwick Township still being assessed
Standing next to his cornfield, Mackie Rombouts couldn’t reach as high as where the water was just a few days earlier.
-
Collision in north London sends one to hospital
One person was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in northwest London on Sunday morning.
Barrie
-
Remembering the victims of a crash that killed 6 people in Barrie one year ago
It was just one year ago, but the immense pain for six families and their friends touched by tragedy has not subsided.
-
Motorcycle ride honours fallen first responders
A multi-day charity motorcycle ride in honour of fallen first responders wrapped up this weekend in Simcoe County.
-
Minden, Ont. residents not giving up fight months after emergency department closure
Despite an urgent care clinic opening at the emergency department's former site, Minden residents are keeping their fight to reopen the facility going.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoba man charged after tractor trailer found down an embankment in northern Ont.
A 54-year-old Manitoba driver has been charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly driving a tractor trailer off the road on Friday.
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigating
A 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Capital Pride Parade draws thousands of people to downtown Ottawa
The streets of downtown Ottawa were filled with rainbow colours, songs and celebrations on a sunny Sunday afternoon, for the annual Capital Pride Parade.
-
OPP pull over vehicle on Highway 401 after child spotted walking around inside
A driver is looking at several tickets after police stopped a crowded vehicle on Highway 401 south of Ottawa
-
11 things to do in Ottawa for free in September
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 11 things you can do for free in Ottawa during the month of September.
Toronto
-
'It’s sickening': Mom cries for justice as deaths possibly tied to alleged suicide salesman rise over 100
The British mom of a TikTok star is coming forward demanding justice after she found out her daughter died using a suicide kit allegedly sold by a Canadian man, as deaths possibly tied to Kenneth Law rise to over 100.
-
Is your pet on the list? The most popular dog and cat breeds in Toronto in 2023
A new report reveals Toronto’s most common dog and cat breeds.
-
Three teachers' unions reject Ontario's proposal to land new contracts and avoid strike
Unions representing most Ontario teachers are rejecting a pitch for binding arbitration to land new contracts and prevent possible strikes.
Montreal
-
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
Rescue operation to find boat carrying six people adrift on Montreal river
Montreal firefighters are searching for a boat carrying six people adrift on the Saint Lawrence River.
-
Many support staff positions unfilled in Quebec schools, union warns
As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
-
‘Is this the moment?” Country music superstar Keith Urban does gender reveal for N.S. couple
A Nova Scotia couple that attended this weekend's YQM Festival in Dieppe drove home Sunday with memories they will never forget, as well as quite the souvenir.
-
17-year-old dead in collision in New Ross: RCMP
The Lunenburg District RCMP say they are investigating a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old boy and sent five others to hospital early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
1,700 MPI workers set to strike Monday: Union
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees will be hitting the picket line Monday as negotiations between the public insurer and the Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) broke down last week.
-
Liquor Mart employees to return to work as strike ends
All of Manitoba's Liquor marts will be open for business Monday as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and its unionized workers have come to a tentative agreement after weeks of strike action.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 21st homicide of 2023
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect or suspects in connection to the city’s most recent homicide early Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
First year post-secondary students move into U of C
The University of Calgary opened up its doors ahead of the new school year to nearly 2,000 students, planning to live on campus.
-
Community barbecue catches the attention of Calgary families
A free community barbecue brought hundreds of people to Beddington Heights on Sunday.
-
Military Museums brings war to life at Summer Skirmish
Hundreds of Calgarians are taking a trip through time this weekend.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton actives extreme weather response
With hot temperatures expected to last into the coming week, the City of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response to help keep vulnerable citizens safe.
-
Police warn public over release of 'violent sexual offender' in Edmonton area
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a "convicted violent sexual offender," who they believe will commit another offense while in the community.
-
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
Vancouver
-
West Kelowna fire department returns to 'normal' operations: wildfire service
The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to “normal day-to-day operations,” 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes in the area.
-
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel ban
All travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.