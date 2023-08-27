Large outages restored, Enwin focusing on individual home outages

Storm causes downed tree in south Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 25, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Storm causes downed tree in south Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 25, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver