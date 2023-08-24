Power out for thousands, watches and warnings come down in Windsor-Essex

After multiple watches and warnings, including a tornado warning on Thursday night, only a fog advisory remains.

Areas of fog have developed in many areas of southern Ontario and will continue to form Friday morning.

According to Environment Canada, the fog will persist into the mid-morning hours. Dense fog patches with near zero visibility are possible.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Update: Storm Protocol: Emergency Communications Centre has returned to normal operations. Multiple tree branches down around the City. Multiple flashing red lights at intersections including some traffic signals without power. A reminder to stay clear of downed powerlines. *JS pic.twitter.com/n8EHhPNcdY — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) August 25, 2023

As of 5:30 a.m. power is still out for thousands of Enwin customers in the city, with Pillette, Riverside and Roeseland East being hit hardest with outages.

Just ovber 11,000 Essex Power customers are in the dark in Leamington and around 20 customers in St. Clair Beach.

In Chatham-Kent, nearly 13,000 people are without power

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 34.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy this evening. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 18.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday: Sunny. High 25.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.