WINDSOR -- City of Windsor officials want to remind the public that the Lakeview Park Marina and some surrounding parking lots are closed to the public due to construction.

The closure includes the entire main lot, launch ramps, and the parking lot on the east side near Lilly Kazzilly’s.

The closure is a safety precaution to allow contractors unimpeded access to carry out the demolition of the current docks, and for the installation of new floating docks.

Gates will be in place at the marina entrance on Riverside Drive to make drivers and pedestrians aware that public access is not allowed during the project.

High water levels damaged the existing docks beyond repair, closing the marina for 2019.

Council has approved $5 million for construction. A re-opening date has not been announced.