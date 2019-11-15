WINDSOR -- Windsor city council will be faced with a big spending decision this coming Monday after bids for replacement floating docks at Lakeview Marina came in well over budget.

The city earmarked $3 million to replace docks that were damaged by high water levels during the summer. The plan called for 222 slips.

Tenders, however came back 66 per cent higher – at $5 million, a cost which includes demolition of the old docks and the installation of the new, floating ones.

Council is being asked to approve additional funding of $2 million. Administration is also recommending council award the demolition contract to Facca Inc. at a cost of $600,000 and a second contract be awarded to Kehoe Marine Construction Ltd. to an upset limit of $4.23 million. Going ahead with this could generate as much as $360,000 in revenue annually.

But should council with to keep the costs at bay, a new design would be required, and result in the elimination of 93 slips, including a reduction of 42 per cent of the marina’s largest slips. It would also reduce the projected annual revenue to $175,000 annually.

Jan Wilson, Windsor’s corporate leader for parks, recreation, culture and facilities, says council has two options – but believes completing the full project makes some financial sense.

"We do feel the floating docks are a good investment for the long term. So we are hopeful we can proceed in that way,” she told AM800 News. “Obviously it's a challenging situation and council has tough decisions to make as we enter into our deliberations for 2020."