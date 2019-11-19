WINDSOR – Windsor city council approved an additional $2 million for the reconstruction of docks at Lakeview Park Marina.

High water levels damaged the existing docks beyond repair, closing the marina all of last year.

A consultant pegged the replacement cost for new floating docks at $3 million - an amount council approved.

Tenders came back much higher - at $5 million.

Administration says market conditions and extra demand forced the price higher.

Council still opted to spend the extra money to ensure the marina is active for next season.