Additional $2M approved for docks at Lakeview Park Marina
Water levels are high at Lakeview Park Marina in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 3, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:01PM EST
WINDSOR – Windsor city council approved an additional $2 million for the reconstruction of docks at Lakeview Park Marina.
High water levels damaged the existing docks beyond repair, closing the marina all of last year.
A consultant pegged the replacement cost for new floating docks at $3 million - an amount council approved.
Tenders came back much higher - at $5 million.
Administration says market conditions and extra demand forced the price higher.
Council still opted to spend the extra money to ensure the marina is active for next season.