Lakeshore seeking proposals for Lakeshore Spark Project

The Municipality of Lakeshore is looking for proposals for the redevelopment of the pier and facilities at the Belle River Marina, being called the Lakeshore Spark Project.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, council modified and approved the Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEOI). RFEOIs request proposals from innovative and community-minded developers, according to a news release.

“Proposals brought forward as part of the RFEOI are to be designed to serve as economic drivers and catalysts for additional investments, as well as to generally improve the marina, park, and beach as a destination for residents and visitors,” said the municipality.

It added the partnership seeks to find sustainable and cost-effective solutions to improve the facilities and contribute to the waterfront’s vibrancy and sense of place. It would also maintain Lakeshore’s ownership of the facilities.

“This is the first step in a conversation about how we can invest in this incredible destination, a jewel of Lake St. Clair, while facing significant financial pressures,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

“We’re casting a wide net to see what kind of interest is out there, to see what ideas a partner can bring to the table, big or small, to help us improve this destination.”

Submissions for the RFEOI will be accepted until Sept. 27. Successful proposals will be scored based on the RFEOI criteria and then presented to council for further deliberation.

“There is no wrong answer here and we’re excited to see what kind of creativity and innovation can be uncovered through this process,” said Bailey.

You can submit your proposals through Lakeshore’s online tendering system, Bids and Tenders, or by email at purchasing@lakeshore.ca.