WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lakeshore seeking proposals for Lakeshore Spark Project

    Belle River Marina and Restaurant. (Source: Municipality of Lakeshore) Belle River Marina and Restaurant. (Source: Municipality of Lakeshore)
    Share

    The Municipality of Lakeshore is looking for proposals for the redevelopment of the pier and facilities at the Belle River Marina, being called the Lakeshore Spark Project.

    During Tuesday night’s meeting, council modified and approved the Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEOI). RFEOIs request proposals from innovative and community-minded developers, according to a news release.

    “Proposals brought forward as part of the RFEOI are to be designed to serve as economic drivers and catalysts for additional investments, as well as to generally improve the marina, park, and beach as a destination for residents and visitors,” said the municipality.

    It added the partnership seeks to find sustainable and cost-effective solutions to improve the facilities and contribute to the waterfront’s vibrancy and sense of place. It would also maintain Lakeshore’s ownership of the facilities.

    “This is the first step in a conversation about how we can invest in this incredible destination, a jewel of Lake St. Clair, while facing significant financial pressures,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

    “We’re casting a wide net to see what kind of interest is out there, to see what ideas a partner can bring to the table, big or small, to help us improve this destination.”

    Submissions for the RFEOI will be accepted until Sept. 27. Successful proposals will be scored based on the RFEOI criteria and then presented to council for further deliberation.

    “There is no wrong answer here and we’re excited to see what kind of creativity and innovation can be uncovered through this process,” said Bailey.

    You can submit your proposals through Lakeshore’s online tendering system, Bids and Tenders, or by email at purchasing@lakeshore.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News