    • Lakeshore council approves investments and new Customer Service Policy

    Lakeshore council passed investments and a new Customer Service Policy at Tuesday night's meeting as it looks to improve service to the community.

    The new policy will include email or phone response to customer inquiries within five business days, setting various channels of service, and standards for cistomer greetings, transfers between staff, and escalations.

    "Council and I have recognized and prioritized improvements to customer service, and we've seen great success with the rollout of the Public Service Unit," said Mayor Tracey Bailey. "The action taken demonstrates our ongoing commitment to ensuring our residents receive the high-quality service they expect and deserve."

    A total of $208,000 was approved for software. That includes a citizen portal for residents to submit inquiries to and recieve updates on service requests.

    Two operating budget increases were also pre-approved for software licensing and staffing levels in 2025 and 2026.

    More on the policy can be found here.

