Kingsville skies shine bright for the holiday season
The skies over Kingsville are once again lit up for the holiday season with the return of the Williams Light Show.
Show creator Colton Williams says there are over 65,000 lights at the Marshwood Boulevard home with new features.
“Up on top of the bonus room we’ve got two new singing face,” said Williams. “And we got some cool moving heads on the top of the roof. Those are probably the biggest additions this year.”
The inspiration for the show comes from Colton’s grandmother who loved this time of the year and enjoyed her grandson’s shows. The matriarch passed away in 2018 but the legacy continues to grow.
“This year was 380 hours setting up lights,” Williams said. “Never mind all the computer work behind it. It all goes back to the love me and grandma started all together.”
The 26-year old pays out of pocket for the show and its growth. It’s a labour of love and enjoys sharing with anyone who wants to experience a bit of Christmas magic. The payoff for Colton is the money he is able to raise for the charity.
“If someone has a few bucks to donate that’s fantastic. It all goes locally to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation. Last year we raised over $13,000 for that so that’s fantastic,” he said. “It goes towards cancer research and treatment and just trying to do what we can help people in those situations.”
Click here to donate and/or to see show times.
There are nine show spread out evenly throughout the week.
-
