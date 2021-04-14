WINDSOR, ONT. -- Spring Break is half over and its possible cabin fever is setting in.

If so, Ontario Tourism has drafted a pretty comprehensive list of things to do.

Kids (and hey, adults might like this too) can ride a virtual rollercoaster from the comfort of your living room, challenge each other on hockey trivia or spend time identifying wildlife in the back yard.

Or you can get a glimpse inside a polar bear exhibit or spend some time in an aquarium.

The list also has dozens of downloadable colouring pages of historic sites from across the Province.

The full list of fun activities to do from home is available here.