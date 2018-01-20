

AM800, CTV Windsor





One man is in custody facing an attempted murder charge after a 'family dispute' led to a shooting in Windsor.

Police report that officers were called around midnight about a man with a gun at a home in the 1700-block of Aubin Rd., not far from the Ford Test Track.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and the tip of his nose missing, bit off during a struggle.

Investigators say a man agreed to set-up a satellite system for the victim but an argument broke at the home, where several people were drinking.

The suspect left, only to return with a shotgun.

After being shot, the victim fought back and it was during that fight that he lost the tip of his nose.

The victim, in his late 40's, underwent surgery and will survive.

The 32-year-old suspect, the victim's nephew, could face more charges as police continue to investigate.