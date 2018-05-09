

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex residents have done it again - coming through in a huge way to show support for victims of the devastating bus crash in Humboldt, Sask.

When news of the tragedy broke, Silver Stitch Embroidery began selling Humboldt pins, crests and T-shirts as a way to assist those impacted.

The company has raised a total of $20,143 for the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund.

Among the hundreds of Canadians who purchased pins, the NHL and 500 will be sent to Regina, Saskatchewan for the 2018 Memorial Cup.

16 people died in the horrific crash involving members of the humboldt bronocs hockey team.

Store owner Karen Cichon says she's overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and hopes it brings a small amount of comfort to those impacted.