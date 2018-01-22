

CTV Windsor





A 32-year-old Windsor man is facing attempted murder and firearms-related charges after an investigation into a shooting.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting inside a residence located in the 1700 block of Aubin Road on Saturday shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived at the residence, several family members advised that the two involved men were still fighting.

Officers located and separated two adult men struggling with one another inside a bathroom.

A 49-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a bite injury to his nose. He was transported to hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Family members reported that a man struggling with the victim was a relative as well, had forced his way into the home and shot the victim.

Following the shooting, the victim began to struggle with the man, during which his nose was bit.

The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch attended the scene and continued to investigate.

Officers located and seized a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Investigators determined that suspect and victim knew one another, and that the incident stemmed from an argument which took place earlier in the day.

Detectives do not believe that any other suspects are involved in the incident.

Kyle McIntyre, 32, from Windsor, has been charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault, uttering a death threat, and break and enter, as well as numerous firearm-related offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.