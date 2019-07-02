

CTV Windsor





KFC Canada announced Tuesday that by October 2019 they will no longer provide plastic straws or plastic bags in any of their restaurants across Canada.

To break it down, KFC plans to remove 50-million plastic straws and 10-million plastic bags from their restaurants.

"KFC Canada believes in feeding people, not landfills. Reducing the volume of single use plastic within our restaurants ensures we are continuing to lessen our environmental footprint," said Nivera Wallani, president and general manager of KFC Canada. "Together with our franchisees, staff and guests, we can positively affect the communities we operate in and the health and wellbeing of future generations."

Earlier this year, KFC Canada announced their commitment to providing recoverable or reusable packaging by 2025.

"We are extremely proud to be a part of the KFC Canada family where sustainability and care for the environment are a core part of operations," said Shehzad Janmohamed, CEO of Soul Foods Group - one of KFC Canada's franchise partners. "This critical initiative, and the many more to follow, will enhance the long-term quality of life in the communities we serve."

KFC Corporation, a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. operates more than 21,000 restaurants in more than 130 countries around the world including more than 600 locations in Canada.