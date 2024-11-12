Ambassador Bridge HAZMAT concerns continue

Concerns continue regarding the transportation of hazardous materials across the Ambassador Bridge.

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand was in Windsor on Tuesday and said she had a conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on the topic.

On Oct. 29, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved a request from the Ambassador Bridge company. That request removed the red tape on class three and class eight materials, which are flammable and corrosive.

The City of Windsor continues fighting for upper levels of government to step in and prevent these materials from being transported across the bridge and on Windsor’s streets.

“This is a province of Ontario issue and making the roads and highways safe falls within provincial jurisdiction under the constitution of our country, just as it does with Governor Whitmer at the state of Michigan,” said Anand.

Anand added she stressed to Whitmer Windsor’s concerns and that the federal government will play whatever role they can.