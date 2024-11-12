WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ambassador Bridge HAZMAT concerns continue

    Share

    Concerns continue regarding the transportation of hazardous materials across the Ambassador Bridge.

    Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand was in Windsor on Tuesday and said she had a conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on the topic.

    On Oct. 29, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved a request from the Ambassador Bridge company. That request removed the red tape on class three and class eight materials, which are flammable and corrosive.

    The City of Windsor continues fighting for upper levels of government to step in and prevent these materials from being transported across the bridge and on Windsor’s streets.

    “This is a province of Ontario issue and making the roads and highways safe falls within provincial jurisdiction under the constitution of our country, just as it does with Governor Whitmer at the state of Michigan,” said Anand.

    Anand added she stressed to Whitmer Windsor’s concerns and that the federal government will play whatever role they can.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News