    • Driver charged in double-fatal collision involving pedestrians

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    A driver is facing charges after two pedestrians were killed in a collision in May.

    Chatham-Kent police laid charges against a 24-year-old man from Raleigh Township in connection to the investigation. He is facing two counts of careless driving causing death.

    The incident took place on the evening of May 18. Emergency crews responded to Charing Cross Road near Horton Line.

    Despite life-saving efforts, two women succumbed to their injuries.

    The accused is set to appear in provincial offences court in December.

