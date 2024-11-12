As Canada Post strike looms, Windsor businesses brace for potential disruptions

A potential strike by Canadian postal workers is creating unease among Windsor-area businesses that depend on Canada Post for daily operations.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning workers could legally strike by Friday if an agreement with Canada Post is not reached.

For local business owners like Ruth Hoang of Foxwood Gifts, the prospect of a work stoppage is especially concerning.

Hoang’s business, which specializes in handmade gifts, relies heavily on e-commerce. About 90 per cent of her sales come from online orders.

“I’m shipping every other day,” she said. “When Christmas comes, we’re sometimes pounding out like 100 to 200 packages a day, depending on just how busy we are.”

Hoang admits she’s “not sure” her business could survive a strike, adding “as far as Windsor goes, there’s really no other cost-effective options.”

Tish Glenn, president of CUPW Local 630 which represents 520 postal workers in the Windsor area, said postal workers don’t want to strike but are ready to act if necessary.

“That’s the person that comes to your door. That’s the person that you connect with," said Glenn. "For some folks, that’s the only person they see daily."

She describes negotiations with Canada Post as challenging.

“Bargaining with Canada Post has never been easy. The latest round of negotiations is no different.” Glenn said, arguing the corporation needs to “listen to workers who are on the ground talking to the community they know best.”

In a statement, Canada Post highlights the potential disruption’s long-term impact on its business and customers, noting it could affect holiday deliveries and revenue.

“The ongoing possibility of a labour disruption has been significantly eroding Canada Post’s volumes and escalating the negative financial impact on the company,” the corporation states. It reports a 28 per cent decline in parcel volumes since the union’s strike mandate announcement.

Canada Post estimates 1.3 million parcels — equivalent to a day’s deliveries at this time of year — have already gone to competitors.

The corporation has offered workers a four-year contract with an 11.5 per cent wage increase and protection of the defined benefit pension for current employees.

While pledging to minimize service disruptions during a strike, Canada Post acknowledges customers could face delays.

“Retailers require certainty for their shipments at this time of year,” the corporation said, adding that rotating strikes “can cause immediate and prolonged ripple effects throughout the network.”

As Friday approaches, Windsor’s business community, particularly small business owners such as Hoang, are waiting to see if an agreement can be reached.

For now, Hoang remains hopeful but cautious.

“We’re just trying to plow ahead because it’s Christmas season," said Hoang. "We just have to keep making."