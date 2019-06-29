

CTV Windsor





The push continues to eliminate single-use plastics in Windsor-Essex.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is the latest organization to introduce green initiatives.

President and CEO Janice Kaffer says they will start by eliminating plastic water bottles.

Kaffer admits with 1,100 employees spread across a 33-acre campus, cutting plastic is going to be a slow process, but she is confident they can achieve their goals.

"We're a fairly broad campus. So we have high energy and utility costs and we have a fair bit of opportunities to be able to improve that,” Kaffer told AM800 News.

Kaffer adds they have already started to look at a composting program for food scraps.

The public and catholic school boards in Windsor-Essex as well as several municipalities are also taking steps to eliminate the use of plastics.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also pledged earlier this month that the federal government would ban single use plastics by 2021.