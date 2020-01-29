WINDSOR -- A Windsor judge has ruled that Unifor must pay part of the legal costs associated with a court order regarding a blockade at the Nemak plant.

About 170 workers staged at two-week wildcat strike in September, after they say the company violated the terms of their collective agreement.

The company had announced plans to shut down the plant and move production to Mexico.

The Ontario Labour Relations Board ordered Unifor to take down the blockade, but they refused to comply. Unifor was then found in contempt of court and fined.

As AM800 reports, the company was seeking to be reimbursed more than $59,000 in legal costs and expenses, but the judge ordered a payment of just under $36,000, stating that is fair and reasonable.

Last September, Unifor, Local 200 and four local union members were fined a total of $89,000.

The union paid $75,000 and the company argued, the union still owed them another $14.

However the judge ruled against it saying there is no need for a further penalty since there was a disagreement in the interpretation of the order.