The group opposed to the location of the new regional acute hospital say they are taking their fight into the political ring.

The lawyer representing Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process (CAMPP) says members are disappointed with an Ontario divisional court ruling last week.

The court denied an extension to appeal.

The group contends the site on County Road 42 is too far away from downtown.

Gillespie says it will be five to seven years before a shovel ever goes in the ground.

And with a municipal and provincial election scheduled before then, CAMPP members will try to make the proposed location an election issue.