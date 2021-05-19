WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham woman is celebrating her first big lotto win.

Sarah Bardoel is $250,000 richer after winning with Instant Jackpot.

The 34-year-old Chatham resident is a regular instant ticket player.

"This is my first big win," she said.

The mother of three says she discovered her big win on Mother’s Day while playing her tickets at home.

"The big win was on the first line I scratched,” she said. “I had to look at it a few times to believe it."

Sarah plans to pay some bills, help out her kids and put a down payment on a new house with her winnings.

"It feels like a dream," she added.

Instant Jackpot is available for $20 and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.50.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lacroix Variety on Lacroix Street in Chatham.