Windsor to install additional red light cameras
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 9:01AM EDT
Red-light cameras are seen in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- City council has entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Transportation to install additional cameras at intersections across Windsor.
Four of cameras have been installed to date. Six more are coming before the program goes live.
This is the final step in a project first approved by city council one-year ago.
Each camera costs the city between $52,000 - $90,000.