WINDSOR -- A date has now been set for a judicial review of an arbitrator’s decision concerning the dispute at Windsor’s Nemak plant between the union and company.

Unifor Local 200 is appealing an arbitrator’s ruling which found Nemak had not violated the collective agreement in moving forward with the closure of its Windsor operation while a negotiated agreement was in place.

The union argued the collective agreement explicitly outlined a plant closure would not be permitted.

Local 200 President, John D’Agnolo, says the review will take place on Feb. 7 in Toronto.

Nemak intends to close the aluminum casting plant in Windsor and expand its operations in Mexico.

Windsor workers formed a two week blockade at the west-end plant beginning on Labour Day to pressure the company into an agreement, which ended with the two sides agreeing to arbitration.

An official closure date for the plant has not yet been confirmed by the company.