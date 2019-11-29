WINDSOR -- An arbitrator has released his decision regarding Nemak’s Windsor plant.

Arbitrator Norm Jesin concluded that the union has not established that the employer violated the collective agreement, and that the grievance of Unifor regarding the closure of the Nemak Windsor Aluminum Plant must be dismissed.

Jesin noted he did not find any bad faith from either party, according to a news release by Nemak on Friday. In fact, both parties made a good faith effort to create conditions that would allow the plant to operate even beyond 2022.

“Unfortunately, through no fault of any of the parties the contract did not deliver the amount of work expected,”said Jesin.

Nemak says it will honor its commitment to abide by the arbitration decision.

“At this time, Nemak will continue operations as usual and working with Unifor leadership to support employees,” said the company.

The company says a plant closure date will be announced soon.

John D'Agnolo, president of Unifor Local 200 representing Nemak workers, says he's shocked and disappointed and tells CTV News they will fight back to try to keep the factory open.