WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor residents can once again participate in an annual tour of the city without leaving their homes.

Before the pandemic, Jane’s Walk drew small crowds for a walk-about in neighbourhoods where guides would point out things of interests.

However, last year the walk went virtual in response to the pandemic.

This year organizers are looking for citizen participation through a campaign called “Postcards from Home.”

“Incredibly, this is our second digital festival,” said Windsor Jane’s Walk City Organizer, Sarah Morris. “We had to adapt quickly last year to the reality of the pandemic, but now, we are all equipped with more tools and know-how to thrive in an online format.”

Morris wanted stories about neighbourhoods to post online, and she added presentations could be video, photography or poetry.

The deadline to sign up to host a live tour is April 7 and art submissions could be sent in any time before the festival on May 7-9.

The Jane’s Walk Festival is a global weekend of free, citizen-led walking tours celebrating neighbourhoods to honour the legacy of urbanist Jane Jacobs.

Windsor has hosted Jane’s Walk tours since 2009.

In the 2020 Digital Festival, community members contributed live-streamed walking tours, videos, photography, colouring pages, songs, audio documentaries and an oil painting - all about their Windsor neighbourhoods.