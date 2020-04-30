WINDSOR, ONT. -- Events being cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic is a daily reality.

But a number of Windsor events are still going on this weekend in a way that’s mindful of public health recommendations.

One of them is Jane’s Walk, an annual, global event in 300 cities around the world.

Last year in Windsor, hundreds of people gathered for 15 different walking tours weaving through the neighbourhoods to honour the legacy of urbanist, Jane Jacobs.

But this year, the event is going digital.

“Limitations cause creativity and that makes creativity blossom. So this is an opportunity to really think about those creative solutions together,” says Sarah Morris, the event organizer.

The event will feature digital artwork, a podcast documentary to listen to while you walk - but nothing like years past, where hundreds would walk together. Organizers stress the importance of following public health guidelines, which include strict physical distancing measures.

“Even though we can’t gather in person, gathering is important and getting together is important and celebrating is important,” Morris says.

Instead of in-person gatherings, on Saturday and Sunday Jane’s Walk participants will post a series of Facebook Live tours in various neighbourhoods in the city.

“So you can sit at home and join that walk as it’s happening,” says Morris.

You can also watch the tours - and check these locations out in a safe way - after the fact.

“People want to participate and be part of their neighbourhoods and they really want something to do too,” Morris tells CTV News. “So being creative and coming together is a really nice way to do that.”

While Jane’s Walk may be a little different this year, a new fundraiser, the 'Bridge 2 Bridge' run will go on, as scheduled.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health, especially right now, we’re all feeling the fatigue,” says Josh Horan, who is planning the solo trek from Belle River to Windsor. “So this is my way of helping contribute and sharing some positivity.”

As few weeks back, the Belle River resident decided to plan a run from the Belle River Bridge, along riverside all the way to one of Windsor’s landmarks.

“I would like to as a symbol, from touching the bridge in belle river to touching the Ambassador Bridge.”

Inspired by the likes of Terry Fox, Horan is doing the 32 km run as a fundraiser for front-line workers at Windsor Regional Hospital. He’s launched a Go Fund Me page - hoping to raise $10,000.

“We’re just showing our health-care workers how much we care about them,“ he says.

The Bridge-to-bridge run starts at 9 a.m. sharp, Friday morning.