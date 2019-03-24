

CTV Windsor





The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is adding three doctors to its roster.

David Bastien, Queenette Asuquo are joining CKHA as emergency medicine physicians, while Osagie Igbinoba joins CKHA's hospitalist and emergency departments.

"Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is pleased to welcome Doctors Bastien, Asuquo and Igbinoba to our organization," said Dr. Pervez Faruqi, CKHA’s chief of staff.

"We are thrilled they have chosen to join us in our cmergency and hospitalist departments. Their knowledge, skill and expertise will be great additions to these clinical teams."