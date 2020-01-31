WINDSOR -- After a remarkable career, defence lawyer Andrew Bradie is officially retired.

He made his last appearance in superior court Thursday where Justice Renee Pomerance offered a kind sendoff on behalf of her fellow judges.

Bradie, 69, began practicing family law in 1976 before being pulled into the world of criminal law by the legendary Don Tait.

His long list of clients includes coaches, doctors, cop and fellow lawyers.

Bradie says he's looking forward to spending time with his grand-children among other things.

“I think the thing I'm looking forward to the most is to be able to not having something stressful hanging over my head,” says Bradie. “That's the biggest downside as far as I'm concerned about practicing criminal law. I'm prepared to move forward to a new stage of my life and hopefully it'll go smoothly.”