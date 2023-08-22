'It’s just like running into a brick wall' Sandwich Towne business owners irate with impending street closure
The City of Windsor and constructors of the Gordie Howe International Bridge (GHIA) have agreed to close a section of the Sandwich Street to all traffic, effective Sept. 5.
“I'm shocked to be honest,” said Nicole Sekela, owner of Rock Bottom bar and grill and Sandwich Brewing. “It's not just my businesses. I'm worried (because) I employ almost 50 people.”
As one of the community benefits for hosting the city’s third border crossing, three kilometers of Sandwich Street will be rebuilt by Bridging North America (BNA), the construction firm building the GHIA.
“Through traffic will be maintained along Sandwich Street,” the GHIA website reads. “Traffic may be reduced to one lane at times. Residents and businesses along the reconstruction stretch will have driveway and parking lot access maintained and receive advance notice of upcoming traffic impacts.”
The Sandwich Towne BIA learned Monday that is no longer the plan and officials with GHIA and the City of Windsor have now decided to close the street between the train tracks and Chappell Avenue.
“I've worked on the consultations all along,” said Mary Ann Cuderman, owner of Olde Towne Bake Shoppe. “This was just like a shock. It's just like running into a brick wall right now.”
“We suffered greatly during the (Ambassador) bridge blockade to the point where there was just a trickle of business. It was worse than when I was shut down for COVID and was only doing takeout,” said Sekela “I can only imagine what this is going to do if all my customers and clientele from the Amherstburg and LaSalle area can't get to me.”
Sandwich Street at Chappell Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)Proposed detour route:
Southbound traffic
Southbound traffic will detour to Huron Church Road via the following route:
Vehicular traffic will turn east on Prince Road and follow it to Huron Church Road.
Commercial (truck) traffic will continue east on Tecumseh Road to Huron Church Road.
Non-commercial vehicles may detour south on Matchette Road to E.C. Row Expressway, Highway 401 or continue south to Broadway Street to connect to Ojibway Parkway. Once traffic has reached Huron Church Road, the detour ends. Huron Church Road can be followed to reach the intended destination of E.C. Row Expressway, Highway 401and Ojibway Parkway.
Northbound traffic:
- Northbound vehicles on Ojibway Parkway must detour east on Broadway Street to Matchette Road, then northbound to Prince Road and westbound to Sandwich Street.
- All commercial truck traffic must exit Highway 401 or E.C. Row Expressway east to Huron Church Road and continue on.
- Any commercial trucks accessing Port of Windsor are to exit eastbound on Hill Avenue to Sandwich Street to Prince Road. When entering the Port, westbound trucks must take Prince Road to Sandwich Street to Watkins Street.
Shawna Boakes, executive director of operations for the City of Windsor, told CTV News various “options” were on the table when they met with the builders to consider the construction proposal.
Boakes said they have decided for a full closure over a shorter period of time than rotating lane closures for up to 15 weeks because of the weather.
“Cold weather and concrete don’t match,” said Boakes, noting they cannot pour asphalt because of heavy commercial traffic on the city’s west end.
Coun. Fabio Costante is asking the city and BNA to reconsider.
“I get the argument on efficiency,” said Costante. “But what hasn't been balanced and what hasn't (been) given the appropriate weight was a community's concerns because the community was not consulted.”
“We planned to undertake notification to residents and businesses this week,” Tara Carson, director of communications for Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, told CTV News in a statement. “It is important to note that Phase Two construction activities include Sandwich Street from Ojibway Parkway to Chappell Avenue. This is an approximate 500-metre section at the west end of Sandwich Street and does not extend the entire length of the Sandwich Street into the BIA district.”
Carson does add however, they are further reviewing the proposed construction closure “based on community feedback.”
Windsor-West MP Brian Masse meanwhile has written a letter to the federal government, asking them to intervene and reverse the decision or offer businesses owners in the Sandwich BIA compensation.
“Shut it down, you live with it, and see what happens. That's not acceptable,” said Masse. “I just want to see solutions. I want to see a robust attempt at those solutions, because it's public money, public jobs and public oversight from a board of directors (that is) politically appointed.”
Masse also noted the $1 million rebuild of Sandwich Street is broken into four phases, with phase 3 and 4 still to come.
“If we are going to (have this) forced down our throats, then there has to be the proper oversight, active management and practices to learn so we don't suffer through two summers of this,” said Masse.
