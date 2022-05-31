'It feels great': Amherstburg couple wins $100,000 with scratch ticket

An Amherstburg couple has investment plans for their scratch lottery ticket winnings.

Suzanne and Keith Gagnon won $100,000 with Instant Kings.

"The most we've ever won is a couple hundred dollars," said Keith Gagnon while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “We played this ticket together and were very surprised to discover our win!”

The couple said they plan to invest their winnings.

“It feels great!” said Suzanne Gagnon.

Instant Kings is available for $5 and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.97.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn's Variety Inc. on Richmond Street in Amherstburg.