The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre is in top form.

That statement from the City of Windsor after an investigation was conducted into water flow concerns.

As CTV News reported in May, officials from Swim Canada complained about water currents in the pool during the Eastern Swim Championships.

The city says a team from Italian maker Myrtha Pools investigated and determined the root cause was a main clock-wise water current affecting swimmers when the pool is configured in 50-metre or long course competition mode.

The team performed several tests using sophisticated equipment, including water treatment and filtration system design checks, as well as swimming simulations.

The city says the issues have now been resolved.

The work included removal of a plug installed to restrict cold water being introduced into the thermal section of the pool, clearing of aggregate debris from several inlets, mass flow calibration of the pool and balancing the inlet distribution on the east and west sides of the pool.

The 71-metre, 10-lane pool opened five years ago and hosts dozens of local, national and international swimming competitions every year.

The next major Swim Canada competition in Windsor is scheduled for 2020.