

CTV Windsor





An investigation is underway about what’s wrong with the pool at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

It opened just five years ago, but elite swimmers say the current in the pool is putting them at a competitive disadvantage.

The 71-metre, 10-lane pool, hosts dozens of local, national and international swimming competitions every year.

Now questions are being raised on whether or not athletes are competing on an equal playing field.

During the Eastern Swimming Championship this past April, officials from Swim Canada say something wasn't right.

"On the first day of the meet it didn't take long for our coaches were starting to make some observations," says spokesperson Nathan White.

White tells CTV News the organization immediately complained to the City of Windsor about the water.

"It seems there were currents in certain lanes, so it was helping one side of the pool go a little faster and conversely slowing down the other end of the pool,” says White. “Which is extremely important in the 50-metre race where they are only are swimming one way."

Centre manager Jennifer Knights says testing took place prior, and during that competition, the results showed nothing unusual.

“The focus then went under the water and they believe there is something called a flow rate bias which may create a field of play which could create an unequal playing field for the athletes," says Knights.

She says water movement in pools is common because of the filtration systems.

In Windsor's pool, water leaves through "overflow gutters" at the top and re-enters the pool five feet under the surface.

The pool was purchased by Mertha Pools based out of Italy.

Knights confirms a team from Mertha are scheduled to test the pool this June to determine if there is indeed a problem and to look at ways to find a solution.

“We are committed to finding a resolution that makes everyone comfortable and allows us to continue to host this events in our wonderful city," says Knights.

Meantime, officials with Swim Canada say they are confident a resolution will be found before their next major competition in Windsor in 2020.

Hundreds of high school students will hit the water this weekend for the diving provincials. That competition will go ahead as scheduled.