

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





A Lakeshore company and unionized workers are looking to regroup following a surprise protest that shutdown a construction project connecting the Herb Gray Parkway and the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Roughly 70 ironworkers protested at the site of the project on Ojibway Parkway, which is part of a $28.5-million overpass project.

The job was set to start Monday at 10 p.m. but, the ironworker protest scrapped those plans.

On Tuesday, Facca Construction and LiUNA Local 625 representatives spent time at the site following the protest to work a plan forward.

“We spent all day today with the Windsor police and the company trying to formulate a plan going forward that keeps everybody safe,” said Rob Petroni, business manager of Local 625, speaking to AM800 News.

Protesters questioned why members of their Ironworkers union weren’t hired and questioned the qualifications of those on the job.

Ironworkers Local 700 member Don Smith attended the protest and tells CTV Windsor they decided to make their feelings known once they saw their members were being left out.

“You know, an electrician does electrical, the plumber does plumbing — the ironworker does iron work,” said Smith.

Petroni says some of his members have 30 years of experience and are more than qualified to do the job.

“This job quite honestly is the equivalent of putting a swing set together compared to the other jobs Facca has done,” said Petroni.

CTV Windsor reached out to Facca Construction for comment, but has not received a promised statement from the company as of news time.

Smith said 90 per cent of its members are unemployed at the moment and would make a great asset for the project.

“It’s structural steel, that’s what we do. That’s the core of our work and we’d like to be part of it,” said Smith.

Iron workers and LiUNA Local 625 met Tuesday evening but, no new arrangements have been made.