Roughly 70 Ironworkers from local 700 staged a peaceful protest at the construction entrance for an overpass over Ojibway Parkway late Monday evening.

The job, which was contracted by the MTO to FACCA Constriction, includes building a bridge to connect the Herb Gray Parkway and the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Work was set to begin Monday at 10:00 p.m. with the closure of Ojibway Parkway during the evening, but the protest attracted police to the scene and ultimately led to the site being closed down for the evening.

“We just want to get the information out that this bridge will be built of structural steel and none of our guys are on the job and we’d like to be a part of it,” said Ironworker Don Smith, who contends general labourers were hired for the job when he says it should be Ironworkers.

“We think we can help get this built.”

Police were watching the entrance of the construction site and attempted to disperse the crowd, saying it’s not a “sanctioned strike.” They also ordered the job site closed for the evening due to “safety concerns.”

Representatives from FACCA Construction declined to comment, but noted the company plans to make a statement Tuesday.

There was no indication how long the protest might last or if the Ironworkers will visit the site again when work is scheduled to resume.

“We’ll see, time will tell,” Smith said.