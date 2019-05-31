

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents can get a look at what happens to water after it goes down the drain.

The City of Windsor is inviting the public to an open house at the Little River Pollution Control Plant on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Visitors will take part in guided tours to see how the water treatment facility serves the community.

City staff will also be on hand to provide updates on the Sewer Master Plan and Climate Change Adaptation Planning.

This event is free, and the City of Windsor’s Hydration Station will be on site, along with a CUPE barbeque to raise funds for a local charity.

Strollers or wagons cannot be accommodated on the tour due to the structure of the building.

Anyone wishing to take the tour must wear closed toed shoes.