WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Investigator on scene after morning fire in Windsor

    A fire in Forest Glade is under control.

    Crews were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Forest Glade Drive near Wildwood Drive around 7:30 a.m.

    According to Windsor fire, the blaze was brought under control and an investigator is attending.

    Forest Glad Drive was closed for a short period of time and has since reopened.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News