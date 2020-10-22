WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy has issued an alert after an increase in drug-related overdoses.

The WECOSS says 11 opioid overdoses took place between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20, eight of them involved fentanyl.

Over a 24-hour period on Oct. 20, there were nine substance misuse and overdose-related emergency department visits.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the health unit, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and police services, “will continue to monitor the increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases,” said a statement from the group.