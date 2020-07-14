LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) along with police and other community partners are investigating a sharp spike in fentanyl related overdoses over the weekend.

According to a statement released by the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) there were nine overdose calls, all involving fentanyl, between July 10 and July 12.

All of the calls to police were concentrated in the City of Windsor, with four coming from the downtown area.

Windsor EMS is also reporting an increase of opioid related calls over the same time period.

In at least one case up to 10 doses of naloxone was need to reverse the effects of the overdose.

No deaths have been reported however, the spike in overdoses is cause for concern.

Police along with WECOSS, WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex-Windsor EMS, and Erie Shores Healthcare are all working together to monitor the situation.

The WECOSS has tips to follow for anyone who may suspect a friend or love one is having an overdose.